Taiwan's President Urges China to 'Unclench Its Fists'

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has called on China to ease tensions and refrain from unilateral military actions ahead of expected war games around Taiwan. Lai emphasized that China would not gain international respect through military drills and urged adherence to international norms.

Updated: 06-12-2024 09:23 IST
China

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has issued a strong appeal to China, urging it to ease tensions and dissuade from unilateral military actions. This plea comes as China prepares for military exercises around Taiwan.

Lai, speaking from Palau during his Pacific tour, stressed that no amount of military intimidation will earn China respect from the global community. He called for China to adhere to the international order instead.

Despite China's labeling him a 'separatist,' Lai insists on Taiwan's right to global engagement, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims. He also assured that Taiwan is fully prepared for any security challenges in the Taiwan Strait.

