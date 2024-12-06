Farmers' Protests Gain Momentum with Vice President's Support

On Friday, the Congress party reaffirmed its support for farmers' demands, noting that their protests have received significant encouragement from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This assertion by the opposition party precedes a scheduled march of farmers to Delhi from their protest location at the Punjab and Haryana border.

The Vice President's recent comments at an ICAR-CIRCOT event in Mumbai have further fueled the farmers' movements. He questioned the fulfillment of promises made to farmers, focusing on legal guarantees for MSP, among other issues.

