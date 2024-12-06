Left Menu

Farmers' Protests Gain Momentum with Vice President's Support

The Congress party reiterated its backing for farmers' demands, highlighting their protests received support from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Farmers are pressing for legal guarantees for MSP, restructured insurance, and debt relief. Vice President's remarks have energized ongoing farmer movements, including a march to Delhi.

On Friday, the Congress party reaffirmed its support for farmers' demands, noting that their protests have received significant encouragement from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This assertion by the opposition party precedes a scheduled march of farmers to Delhi from their protest location at the Punjab and Haryana border.

The Vice President's recent comments at an ICAR-CIRCOT event in Mumbai have further fueled the farmers' movements. He questioned the fulfillment of promises made to farmers, focusing on legal guarantees for MSP, among other issues.

