Left Menu

Woman, minor daughter killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Teenas father, Rajesh and her mother were injured in the crash, while her five-year-old daughter escaped unhurt The five of them were on their way to a wedding when Ramesh tried to overtake a fodder-loaded tractor-trolley.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:23 IST
Woman, minor daughter killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed, while two of their family members were injured, after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with another motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Bhalta Road around 6:30 pm on Thursday, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Sujan Singh of the Bakani police station.

The deceased have been identified as Teena and her daughter Chetna, from Baran district, he said. Teena's father, Rajesh and her mother were injured in the crash, while her five-year-old daughter escaped unhurt The five of them were on their way to a wedding when Ramesh tried to overtake a fodder-loaded tractor-trolley. In doing so, his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, Singh said.

The impact caused Teena and Chetna to fall and they were run over by the tractor, while the other three on the bike were thrown to the other side, he added.

The tractor driver fled the scene while angry villagers set the fodder-loaded trolley on fire. By the time the police arrived and controlled the situation, the fodder in the trolley had been reduced to ashes, Singh said.

Ramesh and his wife are undergoing treatment at SRG Hospital in Jhalawar, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family after post-mortem.

A case has been filed against the tractor driver, who is yet to be located, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024