Cal HC grants bail to school jobs scam accused Sujoy Krishna Bhadra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:41 IST
Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI ) The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, an accused in the school jobs scam in West Bengal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case.

Granting bail to Bhadra, Justice Suvra Ghosh directed him not to leave the jurisdictional area of the trial court in the ED case.

He is also an accused in a case by the CBI over the irregularities in school recruitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

