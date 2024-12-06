Left Menu

Five held in Delhi for robbing cash collection agent of Rs 22.5 lakh

They choked Shah and took away the cash kept in his scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini, Amit Goel, said.Police thoroughly analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and the stores from where Shah collected cash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:55 IST
Delhi Police arrested five persons for allegedly robbing a cash collection agent of Rs 22.5 lakh in the Rohini area, and recovered stolen cash worth Rs 19.27 lakh, officials said on Friday.

On December 4, Ravi Kumar Shah, a cash collection agent for an app-based delivery company, was en route the back to deposit cash amounting Rs 22.5 lakh, police said.

''While crossing Sector 14 in Rohini, Shah was intercepted by some miscreants who came on two bikes. They choked Shah and took away the cash kept in his scooter,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Amit Goel, said.

''Police thoroughly analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and the stores from where Shah collected cash. The breakthrough came when police identified one of the accused, Aftab, through social media. On being questioned, Aftab revealed the involvement of four others who were well-acquainted with the victim's routine as they too worked or are working for the same app-based company,'' the DCP said.

Based on the disclosures made by Aftab, who worked at the store of app in Prashant Vihar, police arrested Ritik (22), Naval (22), both former employees of the company, Vikas (18), presently working with the company, and Sanjay Sisodia (21), a historysheeter, the officer said.

The plan was hatched by Sisodia, who got inside information from Aftab and Vikas about Shah's movement. The group conducted a recce for three days before committing the robbery, Goel said, adding that Vikas relayed real-time updates from the store while the others ambushed Shah.

