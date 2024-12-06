UKMTO says ship listing, crew evacuated after incident off Yemen

A merchant vessel was listing and its crew evacuated after an incident 105 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a body that reports on incidents at sea, said on Friday. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls northern Yemen has launched attacks on global shipping for more than a year in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

UKMTO cited a military source as saying that the merchant vessel was listing astern and was a hazard to shipping in the Bab al-Mandab waterway, adding that crew were evacuated to Djibouti.

