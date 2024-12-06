UPDATE 2-Russian attacks kill nine, wound 20 in Ukraine's southeast

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region and Kryvyi Rih on Friday killed at least nine people and wounded 20 more, regional officials said.

At least seven people were killed in Zaporizhzhia region, the governor said, in the attack that ignited a fire in a car repair service. Four more were wounded, including two children, he said. Video from the site shared by governor showed dense flames rising from a destroyed building and a burnt-out car.

Some settlements experienced power supply problems after the attack, the governor added. Separately, a missile damaged an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, also in the southeast of the country, killing two people, the governor said on Telegram. Rescuers continued searching at the site as one person was missing, he added.

At least 16 others, including a child, were injured, emergency service said, adding that residential houses were also damaged.

