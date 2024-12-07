RealPage says US DOJ ends investigation into its rental house pricing

U.S. property management software firm RealPage said on Friday the Department of Justice had ended a criminal investigation into the company on suspicion of illegal pricing of rental housing. The company said in a statement it did not violate antitrust laws and would continue to defend itself in ongoing civil lawsuits.

DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside business hours. The department and eight states sued RealPage in August, alleging it used algorithms to help landlords illegally collude and drive up rents for apartments. The antitrust suits allege the software keeps landlords from lowering rent and offering deals to attract renters.

