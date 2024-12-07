Justice Nariman Critiques Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Verdict: A Call for Secularism

Justice R F Nariman, a former Supreme Court judge, has launched a vocal critique of the 2019 ruling in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. He termed the judgment a 'great travesty of justice' for its failure to uphold secularism.

Speaking at the First Justice A M Ahmadi Memorial Lecture on 'Secularism and the Indian Constitution', Justice Nariman acknowledged a 'silver lining' in the verdict for maintaining the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. He emphasized the importance of its implementation to quell religious disputes emerging throughout the country.

Justice Nariman also highlighted issues with the court's reasoning that granted the disputed land while calling the mosque's demolition illegal. Furthermore, he addressed the controversial post-retirement job of Surendra Yadav, who had acquitted the accused in the demolition case, illustrating his concerns over current judicial affairs.

