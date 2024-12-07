Minister Faces Ransom Threat: Urgent Call for Investigation

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth alerted both Delhi Police and Jharkhand DGP after receiving a threatening ransom message on Friday. The threat, sent via his mobile phone from an unknown number, demanded Rs 50 lakh and issued a life threat against the minister.

Seth expressed his concerns, but remained unfazed by the intimidation. High-ranking police officials, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, visited Seth to discuss the threat details. Politician CP Singh emphasized the seriousness of the threat, urging the state administration to respond decisively and investigate the matter thoroughly.

The situation has also drawn reactions from Jharkhand Congress with spokesperson Rakesh Sinha appealing to the Union Home Ministry. Sinha stressed the urgency of deploying investigative agencies to uncover the perpetrators and ensure the minister's safety, reflecting the broader need for enhanced security measures for public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)