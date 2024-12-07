Tragic Clash Over Toilet Etiquette Turns Fatal in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Govindpuri as an 18-year-old scrap shop worker was fatally stabbed during an altercation over a common toilet not being flushed. The incident occurred late Friday night between Sudheer, his brother Prem, and their friend Sagar against the household of Bhikam Singh.

Police reports indicate that the heated dispute erupted when the youngest son of Bhikam Singh reportedly used the shared facility without flushing, which led to a violent confrontation. As Sudheer protested, Bhikam's family, including his wife and three sons, resorted to using rods and knives, according to eyewitnesses.

With Sudheer succumbing to his injuries at the hospital, a murder case has been initiated. Meanwhile, Prem remains hospitalized, and the involved family faces legal action as they are detained for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)