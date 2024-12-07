Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Bans Strikes Ahead of Grand Kumbh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a ban on strikes and demonstrations for the next six months to ensure smooth operations leading to a grand Kumbh festival. The opposition Samajwadi Party criticizes this move as undemocratic and restrictive of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Yogi Adityanath administration has enacted a six-month ban on strikes and demonstrations across departments, corporations, and local authorities in Uttar Pradesh. This decision is in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, as announced in an official statement.

State BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla stated that the ban is to facilitate the organization of a divine and grand Kumbh Mela, alongside other significant upcoming programs. These measures aim to ensure the provision of basic facilities for both devotees and local residents during these events.

However, the principal opposition party, Samajwadi Party, has criticized the move, labeling it as 'undemocratic'. SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha stressed the constitutional right of people and employees to express their views, suggesting the government's intent to suppress dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

