Gun Shop Sealed Amid Arms License Crackdown

A gun shop in the Shiv Nagar area was sealed on Saturday for failing to renew its trade license, as authorities enforce stricter regulations on firearm licenses, officials revealed.

Amarnath Bhargav, the shop owner, insisted he had completed all necessary formalities months prior, criticizing the district administration for not notifying him before sealing his shop.

District Magistrate of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has directed all firearm license holders to adhere to the Arms (Amendment) Act 2019 by surrendering any excess weapons. Non-compliance will lead to the immediate cancellation of licenses and potential legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)