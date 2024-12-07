Gun Shop Sealed Amid Arms License Crackdown
Authorities sealed a gun shop in Shiv Nagar for not renewing its trade license, setting a deadline for firearm license holders to surrender excess weapons. The shop owner claims no prior notice was given. License holders exceeding two firearms must comply within a week or face cancellation.
A gun shop in the Shiv Nagar area was sealed on Saturday for failing to renew its trade license, as authorities enforce stricter regulations on firearm licenses, officials revealed.
Amarnath Bhargav, the shop owner, insisted he had completed all necessary formalities months prior, criticizing the district administration for not notifying him before sealing his shop.
District Magistrate of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has directed all firearm license holders to adhere to the Arms (Amendment) Act 2019 by surrendering any excess weapons. Non-compliance will lead to the immediate cancellation of licenses and potential legal repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
