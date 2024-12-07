Water Lifeline Sustained: Minister Protects Rohingya Supply Amid Deportation Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has announced that water supply to slums housing Rohingya Muslims will continue despite calls for deportation. He emphasized that the government is obligated to ensure water access to all, pending a decision from central authorities.

Following claims from Rohingyas about recent utility cuts, Rana pledged to address disconnections with officials, asserting the critical nature of water for all living beings. The minister also expressed dismay over reports of water supply being cut off to these communities, highlighting the humanitarian responsibility involved.

Currently, over 13,700 foreign nationals, mainly Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, reside in Jammu and Kashmir, with numbers growing significantly between 2008 and 2016. Recent police actions have targeted unregistered rentals to illegal immigrants, and the administration seeks out those enabling utility access to these groups.

