Delhi Tribunal Upholds LTTE Ban: Threat to Sovereignty

A Delhi High Court tribunal has upheld a five-year extension of the ban on the LTTE, citing ongoing threats to India's sovereignty. The tribunal substantiated government's stance, indicating LTTE's continuous influence and activities pose risks to territorial integrity. Allegations address LTTE's separatist motives and anti-India propaganda.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:42 IST
Delhi Tribunal Upholds LTTE Ban: Threat to Sovereignty
  • India

The Delhi High Court tribunal has reaffirmed the government's decision to extend a five-year ban on the LTTE, asserting the group's persistent threat to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The tribunal, led by Judge Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, highlighted LTTE's longstanding goal for Tamil Eelam as a significant security risk.

Despite its military defeat in 2009, evidence suggests LTTE's continued clandestine operations, including fundraising and propaganda, aimed at fostering separatism. The Ministry of Home Affairs provided intelligence indicating LTTE sympathizers remain active, particularly in Tamil Nadu, potentially impacting national unity.

Efforts to involve external stakeholders in the tribunal proceedings were dismissed, reinforcing focus on India's stance against LTTE's objectives. As a result, the tribunal declared LTTE an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, emphasizing the serious implications of their ongoing activities.

