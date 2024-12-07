Lt Governor Sinha Honors Armed Forces on Flag Day
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha honored the Armed Forces on Flag Day, praising their crucial role in combating terrorism and fostering security in the region. On this occasion, he emphasized socio-economic growth and urged public donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the 'bravehearts' of the Armed Forces on Flag Day, highlighting the Army's significant role in countering terrorism and ensuring a safe environment in the region.
The observance, marked by pinning an armed forces flag on Lt Governor Sinha at Raj Bhavan, also saw him contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, honoring soldiers' sacrifices.
He urged the community, especially the privileged, to donate generously to the fund, emphasizing the armed forces' leading role in socio-economic progress and security, particularly along borders and in remote areas.
