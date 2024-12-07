Lt Governor Sinha Honors Armed Forces on Flag Day

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the 'bravehearts' of the Armed Forces on Flag Day, highlighting the Army's significant role in countering terrorism and ensuring a safe environment in the region.

The observance, marked by pinning an armed forces flag on Lt Governor Sinha at Raj Bhavan, also saw him contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, honoring soldiers' sacrifices.

He urged the community, especially the privileged, to donate generously to the fund, emphasizing the armed forces' leading role in socio-economic progress and security, particularly along borders and in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)