Tragic Consequence: Family's Demise Sparks Arrests in Property Dispute

In a tragic incident in Babupur Grant number 11 village, a man and his two sons took their own lives within 24 hours over an alleged property dispute harassment, leading to four arrests, police reported on Saturday.

The accused, including a woman constable, have been charged with abetment of suicide. Following the father's death, his sons succumbed to their grief, leaving a suicide note implicating the relatives and highlighting police inaction.

The district police chief has reassigned the outpost in charge as investigations continue, ensuring a comprehensive probe and considering departmental actions against the implicated constable for her role.

