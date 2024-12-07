Left Menu

US Bolsters Ties with Sri Lanka in Anti-Corruption Drive

Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake to affirm US support for anti-corruption efforts. The meeting in Colombo highlighted economic growth, governance, and maritime security. The US pledged technical assistance to recover stolen assets and emphasized engaging civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:39 IST
US Bolsters Ties with Sri Lanka in Anti-Corruption Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a pivotal meeting, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu pledged US support for Sri Lanka's anti-corruption measures. The dialogue with President Anura Kumara Disanayake took place on Saturday, focusing on recovering stolen assets and enhancing governance.

Lu, accompanied by a delegation including USAID's Anjali Kaur and Treasury's Robert Kaproth, engaged with Sri Lankan officials as part of a tri-nation tour. US Ambassador Julie Chung highlighted the delegation's commitment to economic reform, governance, and maritime security.

The discussions underscored the importance of fostering transparent political culture and uplifting rural standards. The US reaffirmed commitment to support Sri Lanka's reform initiatives and enhance cooperation involving civil society and the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024