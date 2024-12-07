US Bolsters Ties with Sri Lanka in Anti-Corruption Drive

In a pivotal meeting, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu pledged US support for Sri Lanka's anti-corruption measures. The dialogue with President Anura Kumara Disanayake took place on Saturday, focusing on recovering stolen assets and enhancing governance.

Lu, accompanied by a delegation including USAID's Anjali Kaur and Treasury's Robert Kaproth, engaged with Sri Lankan officials as part of a tri-nation tour. US Ambassador Julie Chung highlighted the delegation's commitment to economic reform, governance, and maritime security.

The discussions underscored the importance of fostering transparent political culture and uplifting rural standards. The US reaffirmed commitment to support Sri Lanka's reform initiatives and enhance cooperation involving civil society and the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)