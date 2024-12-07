Bihar Elevates Gallantry Rewards for War Heroes

The Bihar government has ramped up the monetary incentives for gallantry awardees, with recipients of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra from the state now receiving Rs 1 crore, a tenfold increase from the previous Rs 10 lakh. Officials announced this change on Saturday, highlighting a commitment to armed forces' welfare.

Besides the dramatic increase for the Param Vir Chakra, the rewards for Ashok Chakra, Mahaveer Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Veer Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra have seen significant hikes. These updates were detailed in a recent government notification, ensuring broader financial recognition for valorous acts by the state's military personnel.

Home Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary emphasized the government's unwavering support for the armed forces, noting that new district soldier welfare offices are planned. Additionally, the government has raised the ex-gratia amount for families of martyred soldiers, further underscoring its dedication to veteran welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)