Gurugram Casino Bust: 40 Arrested in Raid
Gurugram police dismantled an illegal casino at a farmhouse in Khadarpur village, apprehending 40 individuals involved in the operation and gambling. Authorities seized casino tables, tokens, and cards. A FIR was filed, and further efforts are underway to capture additional suspects linked to the illegal activity.
In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the Gurugram police have busted a casino operating unlawfully from a farmhouse in a village in the area. Acting on a credible tip-off, the police raided the Mapple farmhouse located in Khadarpur village on Friday night.
The operation led to the arrest of 40 individuals, including those behind the casino operations and gamblers present at the site. Authorities have confiscated two casino tables, 3,180 gambling tokens, and six packs of cards used during the games.
An FIR has been lodged at Sector 65 police station as the investigation progresses, with officials making efforts to track down other parties involved in the illicit casino activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
