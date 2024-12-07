Tipping the Scales: Syrian Rebels Push Towards Damascus

Syrian rebels are making significant headway, gaining control of strategic cities such as Homs and inching closer to the capital, Damascus. This progress poses a grave challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's long-standing regime.

The swift movements towards Homs and further advancement to within 30 km of Damascus have destabilized the front lines, causing the collapse of government defenses. The escalating tension highlights the vulnerability of Assad's administration and raises concerns about regional stability.

As the conflict intensifies, international players such as Russia, Iran, and Turkey have emphasized the need for Syria's territorial integrity. However, despite global discussions, concrete actions remain elusive, underscoring the complexity and rapid changes within the region.

