Dramatic Clash: Notorious Criminal Nabbed in Sambalpur Firefight

In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha police apprehended notorious criminal Sanjib Karali following a gunfight in the Sambalpur district. The incident unfolded on Saturday when security personnel attempted to intervene.

Karali, who has 23 pending cases including charges of robbery and theft, was injured in the leg during the exchange of fire. The police launched an operation to capture him after receiving specific intelligence about his whereabouts in the Rengali region.

The gunfight took place near Rampela Chowk on Gumlei Road. Karali opened fire on officers, prompting a controlled retaliatory response, which led to his arrest. Post-arrest, he received medical care and is reportedly out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)