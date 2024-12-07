Dramatic Clash: Notorious Criminal Nabbed in Sambalpur Firefight
The Odisha police apprehended Sanjib Karali, a history-sheeter with 23 criminal cases, after a gunfire exchange in Sambalpur district. He was injured in the leg but is currently stable. Karali was wanted for robbery and other crimes across various districts. The arrest followed specific intelligence on his location.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha police apprehended notorious criminal Sanjib Karali following a gunfight in the Sambalpur district. The incident unfolded on Saturday when security personnel attempted to intervene.
Karali, who has 23 pending cases including charges of robbery and theft, was injured in the leg during the exchange of fire. The police launched an operation to capture him after receiving specific intelligence about his whereabouts in the Rengali region.
The gunfight took place near Rampela Chowk on Gumlei Road. Karali opened fire on officers, prompting a controlled retaliatory response, which led to his arrest. Post-arrest, he received medical care and is reportedly out of danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- police
- arrest
- Sambalpur
- Sanjib Karali
- crime
- gunfight
- history-sheeter
- Rengali
- criminal cases
ALSO READ
Italy's Bold Surrogacy Ban: Universal Crime or Protection of Traditions?
High Court Upholds Justice: No Bail for Police Officer in Heinous Crime
Manoj Bajpayee Battles Injury in High-Stakes Crime Drama 'Despatch'
ICC Accuses Israeli Leaders of War Crimes, Netanyahu Labels Ruling 'Modern Dreyfus Trial'
Unveiling the Shadows: Crime Literature Festival of India Returns