Syria's Battle for Control: Homs and Damascus Under Siege

Syrian rebels are intensifying their efforts to capture Homs and advancing towards Damascus, challenging President Bashar al-Assad's long-standing rule. The rapid insurgent advances threaten Assad's grip on power and could destabilize the region further. The conflict has significant international ramifications, involving key players like Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:51 IST
Conflicts have erupted in Syria, with rebels battling to seize control of Homs, a crucial city, and advancing towards the capital, Damascus. These developments have put President Bashar al-Assad's rule at risk, as government defensive positions quickly deteriorate across the nation.

The insurgents' movement threatens Assad's decades-long leadership and could affect the region, especially impacting Syria's allies, including Iran. Sources within Homs report rebel advances from the north and east, overtaking military bases and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, international dialogue involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey remains ongoing but without concrete resolutions. The rebels have taken significant portions of Syria, sparking protests in Damascus suburbs and unsettling regional stability. Western nations have issued warnings as Syrian soldiers seek refuge in Iraq.

