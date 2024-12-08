Regional Powers Unite for Syrian Resolution
Seven nations, including five Arab countries, Iran, Turkey, and Russia, call for a political resolution to end the Syrian conflict and safeguard civilians. In a joint statement, foreign ministers emphasized that the ongoing crisis endangers both regional and international security.
In a significant diplomatic move, five Arab nations, alongside Iran, Turkey, and Russia, have collectively called for a political settlement to halt military operations in Syria and ensure civilian safety.
Gathered in Doha, the foreign ministers released a joint statement underlining the Syrian conflict's threat to regional and global security.
The ministers emphasized the urgent need for a political solution, marking a rare moment of unity among key regional and international stakeholders.
