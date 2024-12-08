Left Menu

Ex-Defence Minister Faces Scrutiny in Controversial Martial Law Case

South Korean ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was questioned over his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. Kim, accused of proposing martial law to Yoon, resigned last Wednesday. Yoon's short-lived decree was unanimously opposed by parliament, prompting an impeachment vote he survived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:31 IST
South Korean authorities have intensified their investigation into former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun regarding his involvement in the contentious martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim was summoned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning early on Sunday.

The questioning focused on allegations that Kim had advised President Yoon on the imposition of martial law, a decision that shook the nation earlier this week. Yoon's emergency decree, granting extensive powers to the military, faced strong opposition and was quickly overturned by parliament.

While Yoon successfully survived an impeachment vote on Saturday, the fallout from the martial law incident continues to reverberate, keeping the spotlight on Kim and raising questions about governance and accountability in South Korea.

