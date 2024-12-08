Left Menu

Tragic Fratricide: Two Police Officers Found Dead in Udhampur

In Udhampur district, two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries, suspected to be a case of fratricide. The incident occurred near Kali Mata temple, with their bodies discovered in a police van. Preliminary reports suggest the officers fired at each other, leading to their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 08:03 IST
Tragic Fratricide: Two Police Officers Found Dead in Udhampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Early Sunday morning, a tragic incident unfolded in Udhampur district when two police officers were found dead with gunshot wounds. Suspected to be a case of fratricide, the incident has raised alarm among the local authorities.

The bullet-ridden bodies were discovered inside a police van parked outside the Kali Mata temple at district headquarters around 6:30 am. The gruesome finding prompted a swift response from a nearby police team, who quickly moved the bodies to a district hospital for postmortem examinations.

Authorities shared that initial reports indicate the tragedy might have resulted from the two officers firing at each other. Investigations are underway to ascertain the precise series of events that led to this unfortunate conclusion, as the law enforcement community and the district residents remain shocked by the grim turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

