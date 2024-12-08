Tragic Fratricide: Two Police Officers Found Dead in Udhampur

Early Sunday morning, a tragic incident unfolded in Udhampur district when two police officers were found dead with gunshot wounds. Suspected to be a case of fratricide, the incident has raised alarm among the local authorities.

The bullet-ridden bodies were discovered inside a police van parked outside the Kali Mata temple at district headquarters around 6:30 am. The gruesome finding prompted a swift response from a nearby police team, who quickly moved the bodies to a district hospital for postmortem examinations.

Authorities shared that initial reports indicate the tragedy might have resulted from the two officers firing at each other. Investigations are underway to ascertain the precise series of events that led to this unfortunate conclusion, as the law enforcement community and the district residents remain shocked by the grim turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)