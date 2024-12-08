Left Menu

Syrian Army Vows Operations Amid Escalating Clashes

The Syrian army continues military operations against 'terrorist groups' in Hama, Homs, and Deraa. This move follows rebel claims of liberating Damascus and overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad's government. The army urges citizens to be vigilant against a purported large-scale plot threatening Syria's stability and sovereignty.

The Syrian army announced on Friday that its military operations are ongoing against 'terrorist groups' in the rural areas of Hama, Homs, and Deraa. These regions have experienced increasing clashes in recent days.

This declaration follows assertions by rebel forces on television that they have liberated Damascus and toppled President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The Syrian army emphasized the need for public awareness regarding what it called a significant plot against the nation, urging citizens to remain vigilant in safeguarding Syria's stability and sovereignty.

