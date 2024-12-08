Left Menu

Syrian Rebel Coalition: Shaping a New Governing Future

The Syrian rebel coalition emphasizes its commitment to transferring power to a transitional body with full executive powers in Syria. The group's statement marks a shift from fighting the Assad regime to collaboratively building a new Syria, honoring citizens' sacrifices.

The Syrian rebel coalition announced on Sunday that efforts are underway to finalize the establishment of a transitional governing body with full executive powers in Syria.

In a statement, the coalition declared that "the great Syrian revolution has transitioned from overthrowing the Assad regime to building a Syria that honors its people's sacrifices."

This marks a significant shift in focus towards collaborative nation-building, reflecting the ongoing efforts to shape a new future for Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

