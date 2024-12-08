Left Menu

Protest in Kolkata: Burning of Dhakai Jamdani Sarees Highlights Tensions

A protest was held in Kolkata condemning attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, involving the burning of Dhakai Jamdani sarees. Organized by Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti, demonstrators called for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods and urged diplomatic intervention to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:21 IST
Protest in Kolkata: Burning of Dhakai Jamdani Sarees Highlights Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protesting alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Kolkata witnessed a demonstration on Sunday where Dhakai Jamdani sarees were set aflame.

The event, organized by the Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti, took place at the Salt Lake International Bus Terminus.

Protesters called for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods, asserting that Indians would not remain silent over continued disrespect towards the tricolour and attacks on Hindus. Demonstrators also urged the government to engage diplomatically with Bangladesh to ensure Hindu safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024