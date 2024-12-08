Protest in Kolkata: Burning of Dhakai Jamdani Sarees Highlights Tensions

Protesting alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Kolkata witnessed a demonstration on Sunday where Dhakai Jamdani sarees were set aflame.

The event, organized by the Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti, took place at the Salt Lake International Bus Terminus.

Protesters called for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods, asserting that Indians would not remain silent over continued disrespect towards the tricolour and attacks on Hindus. Demonstrators also urged the government to engage diplomatically with Bangladesh to ensure Hindu safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)