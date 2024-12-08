Left Menu

Burkina Faso's Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister, following the dissolution of the previous government. This appointment comes amid ongoing security challenges and pressures to return to democratic rule, affecting governance in the West African nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ouagadougou | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:55 IST
Burkina Faso's Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's military junta has appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister after dissolving the previous government. This development was announced by junta leader Ibrahim Traore via a presidential decree read on state television.

The dissolution follows a series of military takeovers in West Africa, with Burkina Faso grappling with security challenges worsened by extremist attacks. Thousands have died and over 2 million people have been displaced.

Despite the action's intention to restore stable governance, the country's transitional government remains under scrutiny. Pressure mounts from ECOWAS to hold elections by July 2024, while they have distanced themselves from former allies like France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024