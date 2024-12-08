Burkina Faso's Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Burkina Faso's ruling military junta appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister, following the dissolution of the previous government. This appointment comes amid ongoing security challenges and pressures to return to democratic rule, affecting governance in the West African nation.
- Country:
- Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso's military junta has appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister after dissolving the previous government. This development was announced by junta leader Ibrahim Traore via a presidential decree read on state television.
The dissolution follows a series of military takeovers in West Africa, with Burkina Faso grappling with security challenges worsened by extremist attacks. Thousands have died and over 2 million people have been displaced.
Despite the action's intention to restore stable governance, the country's transitional government remains under scrutiny. Pressure mounts from ECOWAS to hold elections by July 2024, while they have distanced themselves from former allies like France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Showdown: Maharashtra Elections Stir Political Confidence
NDA Poised for Historic Victory in Jharkhand Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Leaders Seek Divine Blessing Amidst Intense Poll Battle
Asha Nautiyal Takes Early Lead in Kedarnath Elections
Intense Battle in Jharkhand Assembly Elections