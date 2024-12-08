Burkina Faso's Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Burkina Faso's military junta has appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister after dissolving the previous government. This development was announced by junta leader Ibrahim Traore via a presidential decree read on state television.

The dissolution follows a series of military takeovers in West Africa, with Burkina Faso grappling with security challenges worsened by extremist attacks. Thousands have died and over 2 million people have been displaced.

Despite the action's intention to restore stable governance, the country's transitional government remains under scrutiny. Pressure mounts from ECOWAS to hold elections by July 2024, while they have distanced themselves from former allies like France.

