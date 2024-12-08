Rebels Oust Assad: A New Chapter for Syria

The Syrian conflict reached a turning point as rebels seized control of Damascus, officially ousting President Bashar al-Assad. This development ends more than 13 years of civil war and the Assad family's authoritarian control.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for a comprehensive new administration in Syria, allowing the Syrian people to chart their future. He cautioned international and regional powers to maintain prudence and protect Syria's territorial integrity, stressing the importance of preventing terrorist groups from taking advantage of the current turmoil.

In a press briefing in Doha, Fidan refrained from commenting on Assad's whereabouts but suggested that he might have left Syria. Despite calls from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to initiate normalization talks, Fidan confirmed that Turkey has no communication with Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)