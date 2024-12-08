Left Menu

BJP Accuses Sonia Gandhi of Foreign Connections Influencing India's Politics

The BJP accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of having ties with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which allegedly supports Kashmiri independence. The party claims this connection highlights foreign influence in Indian affairs and accuses the opposition of undermining India's economy and reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:39 IST
BJP Accuses Sonia Gandhi of Foreign Connections Influencing India's Politics
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of posts on X, the BJP has leveled serious allegations against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, claiming she is linked to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. This alleged connection reportedly supports the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation, suggesting foreign influence in India's internal politics.

The accusations extend to Rahul Gandhi as well. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced he plans to confront the Leader of the Opposition with 10 questions in the Lok Sabha. He asserts that entities like the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros are colluding with Indian opposition to destabilize the economy and tarnish the Modi government's image.

The US has dismissed these allegations, labeling them as disappointing. The US embassy emphasized its commitment to media freedom and denied any influence over the activities of funded organizations. Despite this, the BJP insists on foreign collusion aimed at disrupting India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024