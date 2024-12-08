BJP Accuses Sonia Gandhi of Foreign Connections Influencing India's Politics
The BJP accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of having ties with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which allegedly supports Kashmiri independence. The party claims this connection highlights foreign influence in Indian affairs and accuses the opposition of undermining India's economy and reputation.
In a series of posts on X, the BJP has leveled serious allegations against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, claiming she is linked to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. This alleged connection reportedly supports the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation, suggesting foreign influence in India's internal politics.
The accusations extend to Rahul Gandhi as well. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced he plans to confront the Leader of the Opposition with 10 questions in the Lok Sabha. He asserts that entities like the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros are colluding with Indian opposition to destabilize the economy and tarnish the Modi government's image.
The US has dismissed these allegations, labeling them as disappointing. The US embassy emphasized its commitment to media freedom and denied any influence over the activities of funded organizations. Despite this, the BJP insists on foreign collusion aimed at disrupting India's progress.
