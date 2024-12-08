Left Menu

Habitual Offender Arun Nabbed for ₹5.5 Lakh Theft in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Arun, a 27-year-old habitual offender, for stealing ₹5.5 lakh from a house in north-west Delhi. The theft led to the cancellation of a wedding. Arun, who has a history of 11 similar offenses, confessed to funding his addiction with stolen money and valuables.

Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man named Arun for allegedly robbing ₹5.5 lakh in cash and valuables from a residence in north-west Delhi, resulting in the cancellation of a wedding.

The incident unfolded in the Bharat Nagar area. The accused, identified as a habitual offender with 11 past theft charges, was captured in the Wazirpur area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Abhishek Dhania confirmed the arrest.

The theft was reported on November 26 by the complainant, who had saved the money for his sister's impending nuptials in Uttar Pradesh. Following an FIR at Bharat Nagar police station, an investigation led to Arun's arrest. Police recovered a significant portion of the stolen property, including personal documents.

