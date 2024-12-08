Hezbollah Withdraws from Syria Amid Tensions
Hezbollah has pulled its forces from Syria as rebel factions near Damascus. The Lebanese armed group had deployed supervising forces for the withdrawal. This marks a significant shift amid ongoing regional tensions, two Lebanese security sources confirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:06 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant maneuver, Lebanese Hezbollah withdrew its forces from Syria on Saturday, as rebel groups advanced toward Damascus, according to reliable Lebanese security sources speaking to Reuters on Sunday.
A source revealed that Hezbollah had strategically positioned supervising forces in Syria late Thursday into Friday to facilitate the organized retreat.
This withdrawal underscores mounting tensions and potential shifts in regional power dynamics as factions vie for control near the Syrian capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
