Left Menu

Hezbollah Withdraws from Syria Amid Tensions

Hezbollah has pulled its forces from Syria as rebel factions near Damascus. The Lebanese armed group had deployed supervising forces for the withdrawal. This marks a significant shift amid ongoing regional tensions, two Lebanese security sources confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:06 IST
Hezbollah Withdraws from Syria Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant maneuver, Lebanese Hezbollah withdrew its forces from Syria on Saturday, as rebel groups advanced toward Damascus, according to reliable Lebanese security sources speaking to Reuters on Sunday.

A source revealed that Hezbollah had strategically positioned supervising forces in Syria late Thursday into Friday to facilitate the organized retreat.

This withdrawal underscores mounting tensions and potential shifts in regional power dynamics as factions vie for control near the Syrian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024