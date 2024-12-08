Hezbollah Withdraws from Syria Amid Tensions

In a significant maneuver, Lebanese Hezbollah withdrew its forces from Syria on Saturday, as rebel groups advanced toward Damascus, according to reliable Lebanese security sources speaking to Reuters on Sunday.

A source revealed that Hezbollah had strategically positioned supervising forces in Syria late Thursday into Friday to facilitate the organized retreat.

This withdrawal underscores mounting tensions and potential shifts in regional power dynamics as factions vie for control near the Syrian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)