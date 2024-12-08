Left Menu

Egypt Urges Stability Amid Syrian Turmoil

Egypt has urged all factions in Syria to maintain the state's and national institutions' integrity following President Bashar al Assad's unexpected ousting by rebels. Egypt's foreign ministry highlights its commitment to Syria's sovereignty and unity, marking the first Arab government to comment on the current situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:45 IST
Egypt Urges Stability Amid Syrian Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant diplomatic move, Egypt has called on all factions involved in the Syrian conflict to uphold the nation's state structures and institutions. This plea comes in the aftermath of President Bashar al Assad's unexpected removal by rebel forces.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has taken a definitive stance, marking the first response from an Arab government regarding Syria's current instability. The ministry emphasized its vigilant observation of developments within Syria's borders.

In its succinct statement, Egypt reaffirmed its support for the Syrian people, stressing the importance of preserving the nation's sovereignty and unity amidst the ongoing tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024