Fall of Assad: A New Dawn for Syria?

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels have claimed victory by ousting President Bashar al-Assad after capturing the capital, Damascus, on Sunday. This significant development marks the conclusion of more than a decade of civil war, ending Assad's family rule and reshaping Middle Eastern power dynamics.

Celebrations erupted in the streets as citizens waved flags and chanted for freedom. The capture of the capital signifies not only a blow to Assad's rule but also disrupts the stronghold of influence Iran and Russia had maintained in Syria throughout the conflict.

As the new Syrian leadership attempts to form a transitional government, the path ahead remains unclear with a tapestry of competing factions, from Islamist groups to those backed by the U.S., Russia, and Turkey. Meanwhile, global attention turns to how Western governments will engage with a new regime in which groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham could wield substantial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)