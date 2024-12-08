Left Menu

Fall of Assad: A New Dawn for Syria?

Syrian rebels have ousted President Bashar al-Assad after seizing Damascus, marking an end to his 13-year rule. This shift affects regional dynamics, notably reducing Russian and Iranian influence. The situation remains complex, with competing interests and ongoing military presence by external powers, including the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:52 IST
Fall of Assad: A New Dawn for Syria?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels have claimed victory by ousting President Bashar al-Assad after capturing the capital, Damascus, on Sunday. This significant development marks the conclusion of more than a decade of civil war, ending Assad's family rule and reshaping Middle Eastern power dynamics.

Celebrations erupted in the streets as citizens waved flags and chanted for freedom. The capture of the capital signifies not only a blow to Assad's rule but also disrupts the stronghold of influence Iran and Russia had maintained in Syria throughout the conflict.

As the new Syrian leadership attempts to form a transitional government, the path ahead remains unclear with a tapestry of competing factions, from Islamist groups to those backed by the U.S., Russia, and Turkey. Meanwhile, global attention turns to how Western governments will engage with a new regime in which groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham could wield substantial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024