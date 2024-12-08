India Unveils Comprehensive Anti-Drone Strategy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit to enhance India's border security. With incidents of drone infiltration increasing, the new strategy aims to improve detection and neutralization efforts. Significant progress in anti-drone technology has already been made, improving detection rates significantly.
The Indian government is set to bolster its border defenses with the creation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit, as confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He made the announcement at the 60th Raising Day event of the Border Security Force (BSF), underscoring the escalating threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles.
According to Shah, new mechanisms, including a laser-equipped anti-drone system, have improved drone detection and neutralization rates dramatically, from 3 percent to 55 percent along the India-Pakistan border. This success has prompted a broader initiative involving various government and defense organizations to tackle drone threats.
Amit Shah highlighted the ongoing efforts toward integrated border management systems and the Vibrant Village Programme. Designed to secure and develop border areas, these initiatives reflect the Modi government's commitment to national security and regional development, supported by a substantial financial allocation.
