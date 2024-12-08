Left Menu

India Unveils Comprehensive Anti-Drone Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit to enhance India's border security. With incidents of drone infiltration increasing, the new strategy aims to improve detection and neutralization efforts. Significant progress in anti-drone technology has already been made, improving detection rates significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:26 IST
India Unveils Comprehensive Anti-Drone Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to bolster its border defenses with the creation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit, as confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He made the announcement at the 60th Raising Day event of the Border Security Force (BSF), underscoring the escalating threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Shah, new mechanisms, including a laser-equipped anti-drone system, have improved drone detection and neutralization rates dramatically, from 3 percent to 55 percent along the India-Pakistan border. This success has prompted a broader initiative involving various government and defense organizations to tackle drone threats.

Amit Shah highlighted the ongoing efforts toward integrated border management systems and the Vibrant Village Programme. Designed to secure and develop border areas, these initiatives reflect the Modi government's commitment to national security and regional development, supported by a substantial financial allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024