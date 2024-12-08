Netanyahu Hails Assad's Ousting as Historic Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the removal of Syria's Bashar al-Assad on Sunday as a day of historical significance. He attributed this landmark event to the strategic operations conducted by Israel against Assad's allies, Iran and Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

While visiting the region near the Syrian border, Netanyahu emphasized his directive for Israeli forces to control areas within the buffer zone, a move aimed at bolstering Israel's national security. He stated categorically that no hostile entity would be permitted to establish a presence along Israel's frontier.

Netanyahu's remarks underscore Israel's ongoing defense policies and its proactive stance in regional geopolitics, as tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)