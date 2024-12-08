Left Menu

Buddhist Community in Maharashtra Protests Over Lack of Crematorium

Members of the Buddhist community in Latur, Maharashtra, organized a protest funeral on a state highway due to the absence of a dedicated crematorium. The event blocked traffic for an hour. Local authorities are being urged to find a resolution and allocate appropriate land for the crematorium.

In Maharashtra's Latur district, the Buddhist community staged a protest funeral on Sunday, demanding a dedicated crematorium. The demonstration took place on a state highway in Pandharwadi village, part of Shirur Anantpal tehsil, causing an hour-long traffic block on the Udgir-Latur road.

The bereft local community, primarily governed by the Yerol Gram Panchayat, which also oversees Hanmantwadi and Jambhalwadi villages, has voiced grievances over the lack of cremation grounds. Despite formal requests from Yerol's deputy sarpanch, Satish Sindalkar, the tehsil administration has yet to allocate appropriate land for the community's needs.

Sindalkar remarked that no suitable parcel is currently available within the panchayat's jurisdiction. However, efforts are underway in partnership with tehsil authorities to find a viable solution, promising progress soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

