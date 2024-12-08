The Disappearance of Bashar al-Assad: A New Era for Syria

Bashar al-Assad, the longtime ruler of Syria, has vanished from the capital, sparking uncertainty over the country's political future. On Sunday, after rebels seized Damascus, Assad reportedly boarded a plane to an undisclosed destination. Russia confirmed his departure but offered no details on his whereabouts.

According to officials, Assad decided to resign following negotiations with key players in the Syrian conflict. This development comes amid a rapid rebel advance that began with the capture of northern Aleppo last week. These swift military gains have altered longstanding political dynamics within Syria.

As speculation grows over Assad's potential refuge in Russia or Iran, there is no official word on the status of his family. Flight data show Assad's plane left Damascus just as rebels took Homs, a move that further isolates the capital from pro-Assad coastal regions.

