Left Menu

The Disappearance of Bashar al-Assad: A New Era for Syria

Bashar al-Assad's unexpected departure from Syria coincides with rebels capturing Damascus, signaling the end of over fifty years of his family's regime. As Syria speculates on Assad’s destination, Russia confirms his departure, hinting at a peaceful power transition. Assad's wife's whereabouts remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:17 IST
The Disappearance of Bashar al-Assad: A New Era for Syria
Bashar al-Assad

Bashar al-Assad, the longtime ruler of Syria, has vanished from the capital, sparking uncertainty over the country's political future. On Sunday, after rebels seized Damascus, Assad reportedly boarded a plane to an undisclosed destination. Russia confirmed his departure but offered no details on his whereabouts.

According to officials, Assad decided to resign following negotiations with key players in the Syrian conflict. This development comes amid a rapid rebel advance that began with the capture of northern Aleppo last week. These swift military gains have altered longstanding political dynamics within Syria.

As speculation grows over Assad's potential refuge in Russia or Iran, there is no official word on the status of his family. Flight data show Assad's plane left Damascus just as rebels took Homs, a move that further isolates the capital from pro-Assad coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024