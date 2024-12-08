Farmers' Foot March to Delhi Thwarted Amid Tense Standoff at Punjab-Haryana Border

Farmers protesting for better agricultural conditions halted their march to Delhi on Sunday, citing escalating confrontations with Haryana security personnel. The protest, sparked by demands for a Minimum Support Price guarantee, witnessed tensions at the Punjab-Haryana border when police employed tear gas to disperse the marchers.

The protestors, numbering 101, were initially offered tea and biscuits but soon found themselves facing tear gas shells as they attempted to breach the barricades at the Shambhu border. This resulted in injuries to several farmers, fueling accusations of heavy-handedness against the security forces involved.

As talks continued between farmer leaders and local authorities, including Ambala's Deputy Commissioner and police officials, the farmers called a meeting to decide their next steps. Their demands remain clear: comprehensive policy changes by the Centre, including a farm debt waiver and better compensation for victims of previous agricultural protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)