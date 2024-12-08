Left Menu

Farmers' Foot March to Delhi Thwarted Amid Tense Standoff at Punjab-Haryana Border

Farmers protesting for legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price and other demands suspended their march to Delhi after security personnel in Haryana used tear gas and barricades to stop them at the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmer leaders plan to decide their next move in a meeting on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shambhu | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:29 IST
Farmers' Foot March to Delhi Thwarted Amid Tense Standoff at Punjab-Haryana Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers protesting for better agricultural conditions halted their march to Delhi on Sunday, citing escalating confrontations with Haryana security personnel. The protest, sparked by demands for a Minimum Support Price guarantee, witnessed tensions at the Punjab-Haryana border when police employed tear gas to disperse the marchers.

The protestors, numbering 101, were initially offered tea and biscuits but soon found themselves facing tear gas shells as they attempted to breach the barricades at the Shambhu border. This resulted in injuries to several farmers, fueling accusations of heavy-handedness against the security forces involved.

As talks continued between farmer leaders and local authorities, including Ambala's Deputy Commissioner and police officials, the farmers called a meeting to decide their next steps. Their demands remain clear: comprehensive policy changes by the Centre, including a farm debt waiver and better compensation for victims of previous agricultural protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024