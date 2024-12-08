Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Mystery Surrounds Child's Death
In Ghaziabad, a mentally-challenged woman named Sunita was found carrying the body of a child. The police are investigating her identity and the circumstances surrounding the child's death, involving social media as a resource. The deceased's body is in a mortuary pending identification.
In Ghaziabad, a tragic discovery unfolded on Sunday when a mentally-challenged woman, identified as Sunita, was found with the body of a young girl in her lap. Law enforcement officials sprang into action after receiving alerts from a patrolling unit.
Efforts are underway by the local police to gather information about Sunita and the unidentified child using various sources, including social media platforms. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saloni Agarwal, revealed that Sunita could not provide details about the deceased girl.
The child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and if unclaimed after 72 hours, it will be cremated. Meanwhile, Sunita has been taken to the Apna Ghar Ashram in Noida following a medical evaluation.
