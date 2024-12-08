Left Menu

Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Mystery Surrounds Child's Death

In Ghaziabad, a mentally-challenged woman named Sunita was found carrying the body of a child. The police are investigating her identity and the circumstances surrounding the child's death, involving social media as a resource. The deceased's body is in a mortuary pending identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:52 IST
Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Mystery Surrounds Child's Death
Sunita
  • Country:
  • India

In Ghaziabad, a tragic discovery unfolded on Sunday when a mentally-challenged woman, identified as Sunita, was found with the body of a young girl in her lap. Law enforcement officials sprang into action after receiving alerts from a patrolling unit.

Efforts are underway by the local police to gather information about Sunita and the unidentified child using various sources, including social media platforms. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saloni Agarwal, revealed that Sunita could not provide details about the deceased girl.

The child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and if unclaimed after 72 hours, it will be cremated. Meanwhile, Sunita has been taken to the Apna Ghar Ashram in Noida following a medical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024