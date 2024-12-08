Tragedy Sparks Protest: Villager's Death Stirs Controversy in Jalna

A 35-year-old man from a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district allegedly took his own life on Sunday, sparking a protest among the local residents.

Villagers from Karanjala, where the deceased lived, claim that harassment by bank officials over loan repayment was the motive behind the tragic act, although local police have not confirmed these assertions.

Despite attempts by police officers to calm the situation, villagers have continued their demonstration, staging a sit-in with the deceased's body outside the Gondi police station in Ambad taluka. Authorities have vowed a thorough investigation but remained reticent about the specific circumstances of the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)