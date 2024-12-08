Left Menu

Tragedy Sparks Protest: Villager's Death Stirs Controversy in Jalna

A 35-year-old man's suicide in a Maharashtra village has led to protests, with residents claiming harassment by bank officials as the cause. The police have not commented on the specifics but have assured a thorough investigation. Villagers remain unyielding as they protest at the local police station.

Updated: 08-12-2024 22:22 IST
A 35-year-old man from a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district allegedly took his own life on Sunday, sparking a protest among the local residents.

Villagers from Karanjala, where the deceased lived, claim that harassment by bank officials over loan repayment was the motive behind the tragic act, although local police have not confirmed these assertions.

Despite attempts by police officers to calm the situation, villagers have continued their demonstration, staging a sit-in with the deceased's body outside the Gondi police station in Ambad taluka. Authorities have vowed a thorough investigation but remained reticent about the specific circumstances of the death.

