Justice for the Vulnerable: College Student's Ordeal
A college student with mental illness was gang-raped, leading to two arrests. The police requested public discretion to prevent familial distress. Based on a complaint, evidence of the crime emerged during interrogation. Despite investigative challenges due to the victim's condition, special teams were formed to expedite the case.
- Country:
- India
A college student with mental illness suffered a horrifying gang-rape, leading to the arrest of two individuals, the police disclosed on Sunday.
Authorities urged the community to refrain from commenting publicly, highlighting the emotional distress it could inflict on the victim's family. Following a complaint from the victim's father, investigations revealed the heinous act, prompting charges under multiple legal sections. In connection, two young suspects, Suresh and Naresh, along with another adolescent, were detained.
The investigating officer faces obstacles due to the victim's mental health challenges. To overcome these, the police have assembled four specialized teams to accelerate the investigation. The public is reminded that reckless commentary may impede the investigation and worsen the family's suffering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Racism on the Pitch: Arrests at El Clasico Highlight Ongoing Struggle
BSF Arrests Multiple Suspects in Border Operations with Major Drug Seizures
Arson Arrests in Manipur: Police Crackdown Continues
Punjab Police Bust Major Criminal Modules: Arrests and Arms Seized
Murder in the Gulf: UAE Arrests Suspects in Rabbi's Killing