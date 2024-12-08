Justice for the Vulnerable: College Student's Ordeal

A college student with mental illness suffered a horrifying gang-rape, leading to the arrest of two individuals, the police disclosed on Sunday.

Authorities urged the community to refrain from commenting publicly, highlighting the emotional distress it could inflict on the victim's family. Following a complaint from the victim's father, investigations revealed the heinous act, prompting charges under multiple legal sections. In connection, two young suspects, Suresh and Naresh, along with another adolescent, were detained.

The investigating officer faces obstacles due to the victim's mental health challenges. To overcome these, the police have assembled four specialized teams to accelerate the investigation. The public is reminded that reckless commentary may impede the investigation and worsen the family's suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)