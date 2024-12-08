Left Menu

Post-Assad Syria: Alawite Reflections and Hopes

The fall of Bashar al-Assad has left Alawite communities in Syria grappling with uncertainty. Concerns about violence remain minimal as protests occur, but the peaceful withdrawal of forces has surprised many. Alawites, who formed the backbone of Assad's regime, now hope to avoid further bloodshed.

Updated: 08-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:42 IST
Bashar al-Assad

The sudden collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime has left Syria's Alawite community in turmoil. As the strongman leader fell, loyalists expressed disbelief over the rapid breakdown. Many questioned the Syrian army's abrupt withdrawal and feared potential reprisals.

In Assad's hometown of Qardaha, scenes of mourning reflected years of sacrifice. The end of a regime that maintained minority Alawite rule in a Sunni-majority nation seemed inconceivable. Surprising many, protests have emerged in Alawite areas without sparking sectarian violence.

With newfound relief, Alawites in regions like Homs cautiously embraced the rebels' restrained approach, easing fears of retribution. Residents hope that as long as the new government remains responsible, the transition can avoid bloodshed that many anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

