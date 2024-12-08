Post-Assad Syria: Alawite Reflections and Hopes

The sudden collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime has left Syria's Alawite community in turmoil. As the strongman leader fell, loyalists expressed disbelief over the rapid breakdown. Many questioned the Syrian army's abrupt withdrawal and feared potential reprisals.

In Assad's hometown of Qardaha, scenes of mourning reflected years of sacrifice. The end of a regime that maintained minority Alawite rule in a Sunni-majority nation seemed inconceivable. Surprising many, protests have emerged in Alawite areas without sparking sectarian violence.

With newfound relief, Alawites in regions like Homs cautiously embraced the rebels' restrained approach, easing fears of retribution. Residents hope that as long as the new government remains responsible, the transition can avoid bloodshed that many anticipated.

