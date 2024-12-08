Seismic Shift: Assad's Departure Reshapes Syria and the Middle East

The dramatic ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces marks a seismic shift in the Middle East, culminating over 13 years of civil war. The fall of Damascus to rebel control has prompted reactions worldwide, as leaders grapple with what this means for regional stability and Syria's future.

European leaders are particularly vocal, with Ursula von der Leyen emphasizing the opportunities and risks this change presents. European officials, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, stressed the importance of ensuring security and stability in the region. They urged cooperation among international and regional partners.

In contrast, regional powers like Iran and Israel offer varied perspectives, acknowledging the significant geopolitical implications. Meanwhile, world leaders from the U.S. to Russia express concerns about future governance and emphasize the importance of protecting civilians and engaging in substantive political dialogue to foster peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)