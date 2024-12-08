Seismic Shift: Assad's Departure Reshapes Syria and the Middle East
Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad, ending his regime's decades-long rule over Damascus. This historic event concludes over 13 years of civil war and has led to global reactions. Key international figures express hopes for stability, unity, and inclusive governance while pledging support for Syria’s transition.
The dramatic ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces marks a seismic shift in the Middle East, culminating over 13 years of civil war. The fall of Damascus to rebel control has prompted reactions worldwide, as leaders grapple with what this means for regional stability and Syria's future.
European leaders are particularly vocal, with Ursula von der Leyen emphasizing the opportunities and risks this change presents. European officials, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, stressed the importance of ensuring security and stability in the region. They urged cooperation among international and regional partners.
In contrast, regional powers like Iran and Israel offer varied perspectives, acknowledging the significant geopolitical implications. Meanwhile, world leaders from the U.S. to Russia express concerns about future governance and emphasize the importance of protecting civilians and engaging in substantive political dialogue to foster peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Assad
- Middle East
- Civil War
- Rebels
- EU
- Security
- Stability
- International Reaction
- Peace
ALSO READ
Trump's Key Picks for National Security Team
Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: A Prestige Battle Amid Tight Security
Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security
Live Updates: Dausa By-Election Vote Counting Underway Amid Tight Security