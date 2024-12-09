Hope Renewed: The Search for Journalist Austin Tice

In a recent announcement from the White House, President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States maintains hope that Austin Tice, an American journalist who disappeared 12 years ago near the Syrian capital, continues to be alive. The administration underscores its commitment to facilitating his return, contingent on the deposition of Bashar Assad's regime.

During a briefing, President Biden acknowledged the absence of direct evidence regarding Tice's status. Nevertheless, he stressed the importance of holding Assad accountable for any involvement. Efforts to ascertain Tice's whereabouts, following his 2012 disappearance at a checkpoint west of Damascus, are ongoing.

The Tice family remains resilient, supported by a 'significant source' affirming Austin's wellbeing. Debra Tice, the journalist's mother, recently appealed to the Syrian populace for assistance, emphasizing the need for care and direction upon his return. Their message has been amplified by hostage advocacy groups across social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)