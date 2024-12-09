Syria's Turning Point: A New Era Post-Assad
The United States plans to collaborate with international partners to navigate the aftermath of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's removal. As rebel forces swiftly topple the Assad regime, the Middle East faces a pivotal moment without Russian or Iranian influence. The U.S. aims to support Syria's transition cautiously.
After Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was swiftly deposed by rebel forces, President Joe Biden expressed plans for U.S. collaboration with partners to navigate this significant transition. "At long last, the Assad regime has fallen," Biden remarked, acknowledging the surprise these events brought within the White House.
Examining the shifting geopolitics, Biden noted the new Middle East phase with rebel forces taking control. The absence of Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah's influence marks a notable shift. Biden, whose presidency began in 2021, highlighted the weakened support for Assad from these former backers.
While Syria faces a high-stakes future, Biden emphasized U.S. readiness to assist without imposing solutions, as the senior official clarified. The U.S. will stay vigilant about chemical weapons and aims to prevent ISIS resurgence, maintaining a strategic military presence yet avoiding ground force deployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
