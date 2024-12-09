Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Topple Assad: A Surprising Turn in Middle East Dynamics

After a decade of civil war, Syria's opposition, with alleged support from Turkey, executed a surprising offensive that ousted President Bashar al-Assad. The operation, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, capitalized on Assad's vulnerable regime. Turkey remains cautious, despite hosting troops in the region and engaging with rebel factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 03:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's opposition forces successfully toppled President Bashar al-Assad from power, marking a monumental shift in the Middle Eastern political landscape. This surprising victory, completed in a swift offensive, saw the rebels seize key regions, including Aleppo and Damascus, amidst Assad's weakened defenses, according to sources with knowledge of the operation.

Turkey's involvement in the operation remains contested. While Turkey has long supported Syrian opposition groups, officials deny direct consent for the offensive. However, the swift military advances suggest an alignment of interests that Tehran, Hezbollah, and even Russia could not repel, with their attention diverted elsewhere.

As Turkey navigates its complex geopolitical role, the country emerges as a significant external power broker in Syria, focusing on securing its borders against Kurdish forces and handling potential refugee crises. The swift rebel victory also stands to significantly reduce Iranian influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

