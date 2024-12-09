Syria's opposition forces successfully toppled President Bashar al-Assad from power, marking a monumental shift in the Middle Eastern political landscape. This surprising victory, completed in a swift offensive, saw the rebels seize key regions, including Aleppo and Damascus, amidst Assad's weakened defenses, according to sources with knowledge of the operation.

Turkey's involvement in the operation remains contested. While Turkey has long supported Syrian opposition groups, officials deny direct consent for the offensive. However, the swift military advances suggest an alignment of interests that Tehran, Hezbollah, and even Russia could not repel, with their attention diverted elsewhere.

As Turkey navigates its complex geopolitical role, the country emerges as a significant external power broker in Syria, focusing on securing its borders against Kurdish forces and handling potential refugee crises. The swift rebel victory also stands to significantly reduce Iranian influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)