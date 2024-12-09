Ukrainian Air Force Fends Off Russian Missile Attack

In a dramatic overnight confrontation, the Ukrainian air force announced its success in intercepting a major attack from Russia. Two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles were launched, along with 37 drones, aimed at Ukrainian targets.

Demonstrating resilience, the air force managed to shoot down both missiles and 18 of the launched drones. Despite the tactical victory, the military acknowledged losing track of 18 drones, attributing this to potential electronic warfare tactics employed by the adversary.

This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the technological challenges faced in modern warfare.

